26-year-old man who allegedly killed neighbour’s 17-month-old baby granted bail

A 26-year-old Limpopo man who was arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour’s 17-month-old child was granted R6000 bail by the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the case was postponed to 14 December for further police investigations.

Ngoepe said the suspect was arrested on 2 November at around 6.30pm at the Thomo Village.

“It is alleged that the suspect had a quarrel with his neighbour about their children and later went to their house to confront them. Upon arrival, a fight broke out between the suspect and the mother, joined by her eldest daughter.

“During the fight, the suspect went back to his house and came back with a hard object and tried to assault the mother who was carrying the baby. In the process, the suspect allegedly hacked the baby who got seriously injured. She was then rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to the injuries.

“The suspect was traced immediately after the incident and arrested for assault GBH which was initially opened and has since been changed to murder.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

