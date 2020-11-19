 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bushiri lost his little piece of South African ‘paradise’

Courts 2 hours ago

The Bushiris’ failure to appear in court on Thursday, means they lose this multimillion-rand home in a luxurious Centurion estate.

Marizka Coetzer
19 Nov 2020
06:15:40 PM
PREMIUM!
Bushiri lost his little piece of South African ‘paradise’

This plush pad now belongs to the South African state. Picture: Supplied

The house which was forfeited to the state as a result of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife skipping bail, is a “little piece of paradise” according to one of his neighbours in the plush Midstream Estate. The fugitive couple Shepherd and Mary Bushiri’s failure to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday meant that their R5.5 million house in Midstream in Centurion was forfeited to the state, as one  the conditions of their bail. An application for the property to be seized was submitted on Thursday morning, and granted by the court. According to Sipho Ngwema, spokesperson for the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.