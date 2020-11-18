Bushiris’ extradition process set to start, lawyer confirms

Wanted self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are set to appear in a court in Malawi later on Wednesday, lawyer Terrence Baloyi has confirmed to News24.

“They are currently waiting and are going to appear in court today, this is the start of the extradition process,” he said.

This comes after the couple handed themselves over to Lilongwe police earlier in the day after a warrant of arrest was issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.

The couple recently fled South Africa, breaking strict bail conditions in a fraud and money laundering case before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Bail has since been revoked.

In a statement, Malawian police confirmed that the couple were in their custody.

“The police launched a manhunt yesterday to arrest the couple. However, the prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police at Area 30, Wednesday, 18 November 2020, when they got wind of their impending arrest.

“The prophet and his wife will be recorded statements and taken before a competent court of law in accordance with the prescriptions of law,” read the statement.

On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court issued a second warrant of arrest for the Bushiris, who contravened their bail conditions and fled to Malawi last week.

The two face charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

