Malawi police confirm they have Bushiris in custody

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have handed themselves over to police in Malawi.

In a statement, Malawian police confirmed that the couple were in their custody.

“The police launched a manhunt yesterday to arrest the couple. However, the prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police at Area 30, Wednesday, 18 November 2020, when they got wind of their impending arrest.

“The prophet and his wife will be recorded statements and taken before a competent court of law in accordance with the prescriptions of law,” read the statement.

On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court issued a second warrant of arrest for the Bushiris, who contravened their bail conditions and fled to Malawi last week.

The two face charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

South Africa has initiated legal proceedings to secure the extradition of the fugitives.

AFP journalist Jack McBrams told eNCA that the Bushiris handing themselves over was not a result of the South African government issuing the warrant of arrest.

“I spoke to a [Malawian] police commissioner and he said a warrant of arrest will only take effect if it has been issued by the Interpol and that has not been effected on the Interpol system. I do not believe the extradition will happen as quickly as the South African government would wish for it to happen,” said McBrams.

According to McBrams, once the red alert was initiated by Interpol, the couple could start a long court process of fighting the extradition.

“It might take years before the couple is extradited to South Africa, so it’s not as straightforward as it looks. The whole legal process has to play out.”

