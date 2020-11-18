Courts 18.11.2020 09:56 am

Second warrant of arrest issued for Bushiri in SA

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The warrants were issued by the North Gauteng High Court where they were out on R100 000 bail each and were required to regularly present themselves to authorities as part of complying with their bail conditions.

A second warrant of arrest for fugitive pastor, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary was issued on Tuesday.

This after the pair violated their bail conditions by skipping the country to Malawi last week as the couple faces fraud and money-laundering charges related to their mega church, Enlightened Christian Gathering.

According to Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale, during Tuesday’s court proceedings, the matter was postponed to 7 December 2020 for the formal withdrawal of bail.

Bushiri and his wife were set to forfeit a total of R300,000 in total, following their escape.

South African authorities had already begun processes to extradite the couple.

ALSO READ: Bushiri hits back at Motsoaledi: nothing wrong with having five passports

