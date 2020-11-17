Courts 17.11.2020 01:11 pm

Man nabbed for allegedly raping six-year-old niece

Citizen reporter
File Image. Picture: iStock

Police say the suspect is due back in court on 19 November for a bail application.

A 27-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping his 6-year-old niece at their home in Westenburg, Limpopo, on 21 September on Monday appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the suspect was due back in court on 19 November for a bail application.

“The suspect was arrested after the victim’s mother allegedly noticed something strange with her daughter who seemed to be in pain. She then questioned her but the child told her that she was having some complications in her body. The mother became worried and took her to the doctor for a medical examination.

“It was then revealed that she was raped. The victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who is staying with them.

“The police started with their initial investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

