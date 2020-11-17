Come back and face the music – or else, SA tells Bushiris

PREMIUM!
Come back and face the music – or else, SA tells BushirisCourts 3 hours ago
The fugitive couple might have extra charges added to their case, including contravention of bail conditions and defeating the ends of justice.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases
Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia
State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations
World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not
Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi