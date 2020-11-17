Come back and face the music – or else, SA tells Bushiris

The ball is in the Bushiris’ court now as the government on Monday set an ultimatum for the fugitive couple to return to South Africa and face the music – or suffer the consequences. “A warrant of arrest was issued on Monday by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the two fugitives, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri,” Colonel Katlego Mogale, acting spokesperson for the Hawks, said. The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and his wife, who were granted bail on 4 November by Magistrate Thandi Thelede, skipped the country on Saturday. Bushiri, his wife, Landiwe Ntlokwana and...

The ball is in the Bushiris’ court now as the government on Monday set an ultimatum for the fugitive couple to return to South Africa and face the music – or suffer the consequences.

“A warrant of arrest was issued on Monday by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the two fugitives, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri,” Colonel Katlego Mogale, acting spokesperson for the Hawks, said.

The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and his wife, who were granted bail on 4 November by Magistrate Thandi Thelede, skipped the country on Saturday.

Bushiri, his wife, Landiwe Ntlokwana and two co-accused stand accused of theft, fraud and money laundering involving more than R100 million.

Mogale confirmed that the Bushiris’ bail had been cancelled and they would forfeit the R200 000 bail money.

“They will also forfeit their residence should they not present themselves before the court on 19 November,” Mogale warned.

Advocate Hein Mare said in his opinion, the Bushiris fled because they had something to hide. “It has nothing to do with wanting a fair trial.”

Mare added the Bushiris might have extra charges added to their case, including contravention of bail conditions and defeating the ends of justice.

Mare also said that once Bushiri was rearrested or handed himself over, he had the right to apply for bail again.

“The changes of the bail being granted again are, however, very slim,” Mare concluded.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that in 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/extortion was opened by Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside in Pretoria. It was alleged that police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Bushiri tried to extort money from him to make the rape charges “disappear”.

The investigation was, however, paused as Ipid required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements.

“As such, his poor cooperation, busy schedule, and nonavailability stalled the investigation process as crucial information required to proceed was not forthcoming from him as the victim in this matter.”

Ipid added that Bushiri had been given feedback and was aware the investigator would proceed with his case as soon as he cooperated with the investigation.

Shepherd Bushiri’s demands in order to return

He wants the South African government to assure their safety and security while in South Africa.

He wants the South African government to assure their bail will not be revoked.

Their right to a fair trial entails at they will have access to lawyers at all times, despite defying their bail conditions.

That the police officers who were involved in the investigation, arrests and prosecution should recuse themselves.

The SA government should make sure the complaints they lodged against the officers are investigated first before continuing with their case.

The SA government must appoint independent investigators and prosecutors who should make independent decisions on their case.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.