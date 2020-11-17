 
 
Come back and face the music – or else, SA tells Bushiris

The fugitive couple might have extra charges added to their case, including contravention of bail conditions and defeating the ends of justice.

Marizka Coetzer
17 Nov 2020
05:10:14 AM
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri speaks during a televised address on Saturday, confirming that he is in Malawi after fleeing from South Africa while out on bail. Picture: Screenshot

The ball is in the Bushiris’ court now as the government on Monday set an ultimatum for the fugitive couple to return to South Africa and face the music – or suffer the consequences. “A warrant of arrest was issued on Monday by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the two fugitives, Shepherd and Mary Bushiri,” Colonel Katlego Mogale, acting spokesperson for the Hawks, said. The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and his wife, who were granted bail on 4 November by Magistrate Thandi Thelede, skipped the country on Saturday. Bushiri, his wife, Landiwe Ntlokwana and...

