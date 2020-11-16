Charges dropped against one accused in ‘blue light’ case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn charges against Major-General Ravichandran Pillay, who was one of the accused in the fraud and corruption case commonly called the “Blue light case”, in which former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is accused number six.

The spokesperson of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Twala said the charges were withdrawn against Pillay after the state determined that it did not have a strong enough case against him.

Phahlane and Pillay were arrested in 2019.

Twala said the matter was postponed to 24 November to allow the state an opportunity to respond to an application by Phahlane “of unreasonable delay”.

The accused in the R191 million police services contract for the installation of emergency warning lights in 2016 were back at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused include Phahlane, businessman Vimpie Manthata, axed deputy police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya, Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, the national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management Brigadier James Ramanjalum, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo.

“There are 12 accused now including the company,” Twala said.

Twala said it was alleged that Manthata’s company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, was awarded the contract “through alleged dubious means”.

The court denied an application for the media to film the proceedings, one which Twala said the NPA did not oppose but the accused did.

“The main contention was the time the application was brought,” Twala said.

