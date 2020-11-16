Courts 16.11.2020 11:55 am

EFF, Brackefell High School court case postponed to 2 December

Citizen reporter
EFF, Brackefell High School court case postponed to 2 December

Picture: iStock

The high school had brought forward a court application requesting an interdict against the party.

The High Court in Cape Town has postponed the case between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Brackenfell High School’s governing body to 2 December 2020.

This came after the matter was postponed last week by the court to allow the EFF to secure legal representation. The high school had approached the court for an urgent interdict application to prevent protest action outside the school.

A violent confrontation had broke out between by angry Brackenfell community members and EFF members who were picketing outside the school following reports that a event, organised by parents of matric pupils, was only attended by white pupils.

However, some community members have denied that the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.

READ MORE: EFF-parent clash a sign of things to come – analyst

Meanwhile, the man accused of discharging a firearm during the scuffle was released on a warning, while his court case was postponed to January next year.

“Jaco Pretorius appeared at the Kuilsrivier Magistrates Court [last Wednesday] morning. He is charged with discharging a firearm in a public place. His case has been postponed to 25 January 2021 for further investigation. He is out on a warning,” Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

In a separate case, EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid an assault charge against a man, who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat.

Nkasayi said that she had just come out of a car and was walking towards the other EFF members. However, she decided to turn back when she realised they were being attacked.

EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said they had opened a case of assault at the Brackenfell police station.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition