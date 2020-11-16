EFF, Brackefell High School court case postponed to 2 December

The High Court in Cape Town has postponed the case between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Brackenfell High School’s governing body to 2 December 2020.

This came after the matter was postponed last week by the court to allow the EFF to secure legal representation. The high school had approached the court for an urgent interdict application to prevent protest action outside the school.

A violent confrontation had broke out between by angry Brackenfell community members and EFF members who were picketing outside the school following reports that a event, organised by parents of matric pupils, was only attended by white pupils.

However, some community members have denied that the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.

Meanwhile, the man accused of discharging a firearm during the scuffle was released on a warning, while his court case was postponed to January next year.

“Jaco Pretorius appeared at the Kuilsrivier Magistrates Court [last Wednesday] morning. He is charged with discharging a firearm in a public place. His case has been postponed to 25 January 2021 for further investigation. He is out on a warning,” Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

In a separate case, EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid an assault charge against a man, who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat.

Nkasayi said that she had just come out of a car and was walking towards the other EFF members. However, she decided to turn back when she realised they were being attacked.

EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said they had opened a case of assault at the Brackenfell police station.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

