Cholota’s testimony could prove crucial to Magashule case – experts

Courts 8 hours ago

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution executive director Lawson Naidoo said Cholota’s testimony could prove crucial to the case.

Bernadette Wicks
14 Nov 2020
04:54:01 AM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s house of cards finally looks to be crumbling, with his former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, now having turned state witness in the case against him. This emerged in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court yesterday, when Magashule made his first appearance in connection with a controversial R255 million contract awarded to a joint venture between local engineering firm Blackhead Consulting and a company registered as Diamond Hill Trading 71 in 2014, to identify and eradicate asbestos roofing on low-cost houses across the Free State. Director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at commercial law firm CMS South...

