Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

ANC's Secretary General Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule's alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN

Magashule is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges, linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has claimed the ANC has been infiltrated by counter-revolutionaries who are hellbent on causing divisions. He further vowed never to leave the ruling party, unless the organisation’s branches instruct him to do so.

Addressing his supporters outside Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday, Magashule urged ANC members to watch out against those who who were working with ‘apartheid agents’.

He had been released on R200,000 bail after appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Magashule faces 21 fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges, linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project. He handed himself over to the Hawks on Friday morning after a warrant of arrest was issued earlier this week.

“This ANC is an organisation of the branches of the ANC and that is why I will respect the voices of branches.

“If branches say I must step aside, I was elected by branches at conference, I will go back to a special conference and the branches must say to me, ‘comrade Magashule, step aside’.

“I will do so because it will be coming from the voice that voted for us. I’m not a product of the media. Nobody can remove us,” said Magashule.

“The unity of the ANC is important. The ANC has been infiltrated. There are those that have been co-opted because even during apartheid they were working with the apartheid agents. In any revolution, there is counter-revolution.”

Also read: Mcebo Dlamini: Magashule charges setting a dangerous precedent 

The secretary-general further threatened to expose corruption, including those who have publicly accused him of being corrupt.

“I can go to every individual and point out what they have done. We’re quiet because we have discipline, that’s how we have been taught.

“I will give you information of these ones who make noise. You can’t follow a fool because a fool says ‘Ace Magashule is corrupt’. I will show you corruption at the right time.”

