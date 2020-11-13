EC education official gets 10 years for rape

An Eastern Cape department of education official was on Friday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the rape of an 18-year-old girl.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Anelisa Ngcakani, said the rape took place in February 2019.

“On the evening of 11 February 2019, Mkhuseli Xamleko had visited a friend’s house in Grahamstown when the 18-year-old girl walked past the house. The teenager greeted the group of friends who had gathered in the yard and Xamleko offered her a lift home as it was dark. She agreed and the two left.

“Their first stop was in town where they bought food. Xamleko then told the girl that he wanted them to stop by his flat, also in Grahamstown, to switch on the lights and assured her that he would take her home immediately afterwards. When they arrived at his flat he switched on the lights and locked the door. He then demanded that they have sex and when she resisted he threatened her with an iron rod and proceeded to rape her.

“Xamleko was arrested the following day by Grahamstown police.

“The Grahamstown Regional Court complied with legislation, which prescribed a minimum of 10 years for first-time rape offenders,” said Ngcakani.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

