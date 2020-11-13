Courts 13.11.2020 04:57 am

Dad released after abducting son

Marizka Coetzer
Dad released after abducting son

Sicelo Mbonani tells The Citizen about the struggles he has had to see his son at his home in Tsakane, 26 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Advocate Hein Maree noted that it was against the law for a mother to withhold a child from the father because of lack of maintenance.

A father who abducted his son at the end of last month has been released after spending two nights behind bars. Sicelo Mbonani was arrested on 31 October at his house in Boksburg after he took his eight-year-old son without the mother’s knowledge.

Mbonani also refused to return the child to the grandmother. He was released without any charges. He said he would approach the courts with an urgent application to see his child. He also planned to join the We are Fathers, We Are Parents group on a march to the South African Human Rights Commission on 27 November to hand over a memorandum.

Tshepo Maponyane, from the organisation, said: “It is a big concern that 60% of children are growing up without their fathers.

“Not all of them can be bad.”

“If this is not addressed, we will have a fatherless nation.”

Buang Jones, Gauteng manager of the commission, said staff were not available on the proposed date, but that Maponyane should contact him to set up a new date.

“We respect them and want to be available to receive the memorandum and hear their grievances.”

Advocate Hein Maree noted that it was against the law for a mother to withhold a child from the father because of lack of maintenance.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition