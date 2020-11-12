 
 
Cops ordered to consider relicensing surrendered firearms

Courts

Gosa chair Paul Oxley said on Thursday that Wednesday’s order was a win for the community as a whole.

Bernadette Wicks
12 Nov 2020
05:17:41 PM
Image: iStock

Gun rights lobbyists have welcomed a North Gauteng High Court ruling which they say opens up the current firearms amnesty to more South Africans. The North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday ordered that the SAPS be instructed to accept all applications for amnesty that came their way during this period – and to at least consider any re-licensing applications they received. This on the back of an urgent case professional hunter Brendon Sternberg brought against the SAPS last month. While The Citizen understands the case had initially been opposed, Wednesday’s order ended up being handed down by consent. Last November,...

