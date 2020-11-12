G4S guards get R5K bail after Florida CIT heist

Three G4S security guards who were arrested in connection with a Florida cash-in-transit (CIT) heist and the murder of tow truck driver, Shane Williams, appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 11 November.

The men – aged 25, 28 and 40 – were arrested on 30 October after R3.2 million was recovered from under the seats of the bombed armoured vehicle and from dustbins on a nearby premises.

The men are charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

After hearing statements from each of the accused and their reasons to be released on bail, the judge granted all three bail of R5000 under very strict conditions.

The judge further stated that the accused would be able to return to work – after undergoing a 14-day self-isolation period to make sure they were not Covid-19 risks – under the condition that they report to their nearest police station in person three times per week.

The case will be back in court on 18 January 2021.

