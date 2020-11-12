Clampdown on private security firms

The police’s case against a legal bid by a private security company to have its firearms and ammunition, seized as evidence, returned has revealed how the company’s Glock 9mm pistol was allegedly given to alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack. The Western Cape High Court last week dismissed ASP Elite Protection Services’ application. This in the backdrop of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority clamping down on private security firms on firearms-related transgressions. Police contend that the operations of the applicant, ASP Elite Protection Services, in which the possession and use of the firearms are integral, were illegal. Police in May...

The police’s case against a legal bid by a private security company to have its firearms and ammunition, seized as evidence, returned has revealed how the company’s Glock 9mm pistol was allegedly given to alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack.

The Western Cape High Court last week dismissed ASP Elite Protection Services’ application. This in the backdrop of the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority clamping down on private security firms on firearms-related transgressions.

Police contend that the operations of the applicant, ASP Elite Protection Services, in which the possession and use of the firearms are integral, were illegal.

Police in May arrested ASP Elite Protection Services’ employee Grant Davids and seized the firearms and ammunition, following work by slain top Cape Town detective Charl Kinnear.

The crux of the police case is that one of the permit books found in Davids’ possession was used exclusively to issue permits to Modack by Davids for the possession of a Glock 17.

