Court bid to halt new FSCA head's appointment

Courts 2 hours ago

The process to finally appoint leaders to the Financial Services Conduct Authority could be held up even longer, over concerns that there has not been enough transparency in how Tito Mboweni selects candidates for the positions.

Bernadette Wicks
11 Nov 2020
05:47:42 PM
Court bid to halt new FSCA head’s appointment

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Facebook

Some two-and-a-half years after the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) was established, national treasury this September announced the process of appointing a commissioner and four deputies to head up the industry watchdog was finally underway. But a high court bid to have that process – which civil society groups have described as being shrouded in a “veil of secrecy” – declared unlawful, could end up putting things on ice a little longer. Open Secrets and the Unpaid Benefits Campaign – represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at the University of Witwatersrand – have taken finance minister Tito Mboweni...

