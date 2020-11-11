Court bid to halt new FSCA head’s appointment

PREMIUM!
Court bid to halt new FSCA head’s appointmentCourts 2 hours ago
The process to finally appoint leaders to the Financial Services Conduct Authority could be held up even longer, over concerns that there has not been enough transparency in how Tito Mboweni selects candidates for the positions.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule
Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality
World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?
Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert
Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal