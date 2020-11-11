Courts 11.11.2020 04:42 pm

KZN cops accused of extorting cigarette seller get bail

Citizen reporter
Photo for illustration: iStock

They allegedly forced the man to pay R3000 and also took his cigarettes to the value of R14,000, police say.

Three KwaZulu-Natal police officers who allegedly accused a man of selling cigarettes while sales were banned during lockdown, and forced him to pay them R3000, appeared in court on Monday and were granted bail.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-corruption unit would continue to root out corrupt officers within the service’s ranks.

Gwala said the unit arrested the three officers, Warrant Officer Noranthan Baldav (50), Constable Ntuthuko Vincent Ngcobo (28) and Constable Innocent Makhiseni Xulu (34) on Monday for extortion.

Gwala said the three briefly appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were each granted bail of R2000 and the matter was remanded to 15 January 2021.

“Their arrest came after the complainant alleged that on the night of 12 June 2020, the three police officers stationed at Phoenix arrived at his place of residence and accused him of selling cigarettes. They forced him to pay R3000 and also took his cigarettes to the value of R14,000. All the three suspects were identified and placed under arrest,” Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.

“We would like to warn all those who are involved in criminal activities that the law will take its course,” he said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

