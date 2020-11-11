Calm returns to Brackenfell as gun-wielding man appears in court

The man accused of discharging a firearm during a scuffle between EFF members and residents outside Brackenfell High School on Monday was released on a warning, while his court case was postponed to January next year.

Jaco Pretorius (39) was arrested on Monday after violence erupted outside the Cape Town school when residents confronted EFF members who were protesting against alleged racism.

The Red Berets protested outside the school on Monday following allegations that a matric farewell event was organised and attended by white pupils only.

Pretorius allegedly discharged a firearm during the scuffle, said Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“Jaco Pretorius appeared at the Kuilsrivier Magistrates Court [on Wednesday] morning. He is charged with discharging a firearm in a public place. His case has been postponed to 25 January 2021 for further investigation. He is out on warning,” Ntabazalila said.

But it remained quiet outside the school on Wednesday, as security vehicles patrolled the area.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said there were no incidents reported.

“It was very quiet. There have been no arrests made since,” she said.

The protests seem to have ceased despite the school’s failed court bid to interdict the EFF from picketing outside.

But an EFF member, Sibongile Nkasayi, opened an assault charge against a man who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday condemned the violence, calling on all those involved to behave responsibly.

“It is the right of every South African to engage in peaceful protest, and any actions to suppress the right to freedom of expression, particularly through violence and intimidation, must be roundly condemned,” Ramaphosa said.

