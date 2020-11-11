Courts 11.11.2020 09:15 am

Edwin Sodi, ex-Mangaung mayor back in court over asbestos tender

Citizen reporter
Former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli. Picture: Pierce van Heerden

Seven suspects are back in court in connection with the multimillion-rand asbestos eradication project in the Free State.

Former mayor of the Mangaung metro municipality, Olly Mlamleli, and her co-accused are set to return to the dock at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday, in relation to a 2014 Free State asbestos audit tender worth R255 million.

Mlamleli was among seven suspects arrested by the Hawks in September. They face over 60 charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering.

The other accused are Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi, businessman Sello Radebe, former director-general of the national Department of Human Settlements Thabane Zulu, Free State human settlements supply chain manager director Mahlamola Matlakela, businessmen Abel Manyeki and Edwin Sodi.

They were released on bail ranging between R50,000 and R500,000 in October.

The R255 million tender required the identifying and removal of asbestos from houses across the Free State but only work amounting to R21 million was done, while residents currently continue to live in houses with asbestos roofs.

