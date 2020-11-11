Courts 11.11.2020 07:37 am

Limpopo attorney nabbed, appears in court for alleged R6m RAF fraud

News24 Wire
File Image. Picture: iStock

An attorney appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on fraud charges amounting to R6 million which he allegedly pocketed from Road Accident Fund (RAF) payouts meant for victims.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, it is alleged that between 2016 and 2018, Solomon Maboku Maponya, 43, an independent attorney, represented five victims in their claims for road accident compensation from the RAF.

“The victims alleged that they were baffled by the payout delay, until they enquired from RAF officials during their roadshow in the Tzaneen area. They discovered that their claims were processed and paid long ago,” Maluleke said.

A case of fraud was opened and referred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit for further investigation.

Maponya was arrested on Tuesday after he handed himself to the police.

His bail was fixed at R10 000 and the case has been postponed to 10 December.

