Brackenfell High School’s court bid to interdict EFF protest fails

The Brackenfell High School has failed in its court bid to interdict the Economic Freedom Fighters from protesting amid racism allegations, said EFF MP Nazier Paulsen on Tuesday.

The school approached the courts following a violent confrontation by angry community members on EFF members who were picketing outside the school following reports that a private event, organised by matric parents, was only attended by white pupils.

Community members denied the school or event was racist, saying the event was open to everyone.

Meanwhile, EFF member Sibongile Nkasayi has laid an assault charge against a man, who was captured on video hitting her with a baseball bat.

The 22-year-old told News24 on Tuesday that she had just come out of the car and was walking towards the other EFF members. However, she decided to turn back when she realised they were being attacked.

“One of them said that he warned me that he would get me when we returned,” said Nkasayi.

She said that, when they went to Brackenfell High School last week Friday, she saw one of the men.

“But he was not the one that hit me. It was another man that hit me on my lower back,” she added.

She said she is experiencing pain in her back, arm and neck.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said they have opened a case of assault at the Brackenfell police station.

“They assisted us when we opened the case, and gave us the form to take to a medical practitioner,” he added.

Xego said he asked the police officer why they hadn’t made an arrest, because they had seen the assault.

“I hope he gets arrested,” said Nkasayi. “The law must take its course.”

