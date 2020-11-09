One suspect ‘could not be positively linked’ to Hennenman farm attack

One of four people arrested in connection with the killing of a Hennenman farmer is expected to apply for bail, it emerged in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

Tshidiso Patrick Bochedi,36, appeared briefly before the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and house robbery.

The case was postponed for further investigation to Monday, 16 November, when he would formally apply for bail, said Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele. He would remain in custody pending his next court appearance, said Makhele.

The second suspect was due to appear in court on Wednesday, the 11 November, while the third was released after she could not be positively linked to the crime. The fourth was alleged to have committed suicide while in police custody.

The investigation continues and more arrests are imminent, said Makhele. The farmer, Pieter Hills, 56, was shot dead while his son Eddie was stabbed by robbers who attacked them on Thursday night. Eddie is in a critical condition in hospital.

The two were found by a domestic worker who is employed at the Swartpan farm at 5am on Friday. Hill’s wife Antoinette had called the domestic worker because she was concerned after she had tried in vain to get hold of her husband and son.

It’s suspected that two or three handguns were stolen during the robbery.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.