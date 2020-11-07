Man accused of defrauding Pretoria company R60m, released on bail

A man has appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria for allegedly swindling a company out of R60 million.

Naaym Hardien, 44, was facing charges of fraud after the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested him on Friday.

Hardien was employed by Sedibeng Breweries as the materials planner and was responsible for placing plastic shrink wrap orders and receiving ordered goods, Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

“It is alleged that during the period between November 2009 to June 2014, Sedibeng had suffered a multimillion rand loss connected to the fraudulent invoices that were paid for stock that was never delivered at their warehouse,” Nkwalase said.

The revelation of the alleged fraudulent activities surfaced in 2014, when the financial director noticed that the cost of manufacturing was extremely high. An internal review was conducted between May and June 2014.

Hardien was allegedly linked to fraudulent delivery notes, as well as the processing of information through the system used by the company.

Hardien has been released on R3,000 bail. The case was postponed to 27 November.

“More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” Nkwalase said

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.