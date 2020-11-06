Court sets aside multimillion rand public works lease with KZN company

The High Court in Durban has set aside a lease agreement between the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and Easy Does IT Investment, finding that the lease was invalid.

In addition to setting the lease aside, the court also ordered that Easy Does IT Investment, as the landlord, should repay all rental received from the department which amounted to R3 544 663.

The court order follows a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in terms of Proclamation R59 of 2014 into the procurement of leases by the DPWI on behalf of organs of state for whose accommodation needs the DPWI was responsible.

This, according to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, who said the lease was reviewed and set aside on the basis that the landlord submitted a false Tax Clearance Certificate to Public Works when the landlord tendered for the lease.

“The order by the High Court is yet another victory by the SIU against fraud and corruption,” Kganyago said.

“The SIU is tasked with the role of investigating serious malpractice, malfeasance and maladministration in relation to the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interest of the State and the public.”

