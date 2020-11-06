Case against G4S guards involved in Florida heist postponed

The three suspects linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Florida, Johannesburg, appeared at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, with the case being postponed to 11 November for their bail hearing.

The three men, who are G4S security drivers, face charges of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane, confirmed that the suspects would be remanded in custody until their formal bail hearing.

Background

The suspects – aged 25, 28 and 40 – were arrested following the incident on 30 October, which also resulted in the death of a tow truck driver.

During the incident, a CIT truck was attacked by 12 suspects driving four different vehicles, according to Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Mulamu said the suspects forced the G4S guards out of the vehicle and disarmed them before detonating explosives to gain access to the cash in the safe.

The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, which has since been recovered, the Hawks spokesperson said.

A tow truck driver was fatally shot in the chest after a chase ensued.

“About R3.2 million was found hidden in dustbins on premises near where the armoured vehicle was attacked and under the seat of the armoured vehicle.

“The police also recovered an R5 rifle, which the suspects allegedly seized from the security crew during the robbery.”

Meanwhile, the remaining suspects who carried out the heist were still at large as the investigation continues.

Members of our intervention units responded to #CITRobbery in Maraisburg after receiving reporting of a shooting. Cash van bombed. Suspects in three vehicles. @ER24EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/LfKVIiWd5k — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) October 30, 2020

