‘Prophet’ Bushiri and co in court again as last co-accused applies for bail 

Self-proclaimed prophet of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntolkwana and another co-accused who has not been named, are back in court once again.

This as the unnamed co-accused is due to apply for bail.

Bushiri, Mary, Ntlokwana and tow other accused were arrested last month in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife, Ntlokwana and another co-accused were granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, totalling more than R500,000.

One co-accused remains to face the music of whether their bail will be granted, but all parties were requested to be present in Friday’s hearing.

None of the accused are allowed to leave the country until the case has been concluded.

The State deems all five suspects to be flight risks, especially the Bushiris, as they possess multiple passports and are not South African citizens.

Advocate Annelene van der Heever, who represented Bushiri, his wife and Ntlokwana, argued that her clients were not flight risks, saying that if they wanted to flee they would have done so when they were first arrested in February last year.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Monday that his department had uncovered evidence that the Bushiris entered the country using visitors’ visas, and opted to conduct business, which is not allowed.

They are originally from Malawi, and have been in the country since 6 September 2009.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards

