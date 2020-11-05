 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Varsity and seminary in wrangle over land

Courts 51 mins ago

The University of Johannesburg wants the land it leased to the Auckland Park Theological Seminary 30 years ago back, after the latter ceded it’s lease to a third party for almost 10 times the amount it paid for it.

05 Nov 2020
07:08:59 PM
PREMIUM!
Varsity and seminary in wrangle over land

University of Johannesburg. Picture: UJ

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been accused of exploiting the plight of poor students to try and wrangle control of a valuable piece of land in the city centre. Its protracted legal tug of war with the Auckland Park Theological Seminary (ATS) for the land, spilled over into the Constitutional Court on Thursday. The two have been at odds for the better of the last decade. UJ in 1996 agreed to lease the land to ATS for 30 years, for a once-off rental of R700 000. But the university in 2012 learnt that for the princely sum of R6.5...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery

State Capture Myeni reveals Mr X’s identity, says he is a ‘family member’

local soccer Opinion: Meek Kaizer Chiefs badly need to find some punch

World Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud

Motoring News Fresh-faced Nissan Navara revealed, ready to challenge Hilux and Ranger


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.