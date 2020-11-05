Varsity and seminary in wrangle over land

PREMIUM!
Varsity and seminary in wrangle over landCourts 51 mins ago
The University of Johannesburg wants the land it leased to the Auckland Park Theological Seminary 30 years ago back, after the latter ceded it’s lease to a third party for almost 10 times the amount it paid for it.
