Stone-throwing zama zamas in court for public violence

A group of artisanal miners who were recently arrested for public violence are expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Also known as zama zamas, they allegedly destroyed the fence of a mine in Kimberley and pelted police with stones when attempts were made to disperse them.

A total of 56 were arrested.

On the same night, the same group barricaded the R64 road to Boshoff in Kimberley with stones, demanding answers to a memorandum they had submitted to Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul.

The R64 is still closed, with public order police monitoring the situation. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.