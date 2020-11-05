 
 
Langaville residents take fight for flushing toilets to court

Courts

The papers were filed as part of an application to have the municipality declared in breach of its constitutional obligations.

Bernadette Wicks
05 Nov 2020
05:06:07 AM
Chemical toilets in Langaville Ext 8, near Brakpan 4 November 2020. .Picture: Neil McCartney

Shack dwellers in Langaville Extension 8, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, are taking their fight for flushing toilets to the court. They have been using the same interim basic sanitation – in the form of portable chemical toilets – that the City of Ekurhuleni was in 2011 ordered by a court to provide them with, for almost 10 years. And with the city last year having controversially awarded a new three-year tender for the continued provision of these toilets in informal settlements across the East Rand, including Langaville Extension 8, their situation doesn’t look likely to change any time soon....

