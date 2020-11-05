 
 
Bushiri is a flight risk, says expert

Courts

Bushiri, his wife, Ntlokwana, and the two other accused were arrested in October in connection with fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

Marizka Coetzer
05 Nov 2020
04:59:01 AM
Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, 4 November 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Golden balloons, bodyguards, opposing “prophets” and a high police presence was the order of the day when Shepherd Bushiri, his wife, and two others were granted bail totalling more than R500,000 in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Magistrate Thandi Thelede granted bail to self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana and another co-accused. Bushiri and his wife were told not to leave the country for the duration of the case. The first accused in the case, who cannot by court order be identified, will apply for bail tomorrow. Bushiri, his wife, Ntlokwana, and the two other accused were arrested...

