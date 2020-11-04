Cop to appear in court for medical aid fraud

A 58-year-old policeman is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for fraud.

According to police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, it is alleged that the lieutenant colonel attached to Protection and Security Services (PSS) at Marble Towers in Johannesburg, took a female friend to an optometrist for a consultation and prescribed spectacles in January 2019.

In July 2019, his wife went to see the same optometrist for a routine renewal of her spectacle, only to find out that spectacles had already been dispatched on her name earlier in the year.

The Serious Corruption Investigation Unit received the docket for further investigation and discovered that the he had used his wife’s details during the January consultation to help his female friend.

On Tuesday, the officer was served with summons to appear in court for fraud on 24 November.

