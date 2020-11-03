Palesa Madiba murder case postponed after accused fails to pay lawyer

The trial of the alleged murderer of slain University of Johannesburg (UJ) student Palesa Madiba has been postponed to Monday, 9 November 2020, after the accused failed to pay his lawyer.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi was arrested by the police on 29 July 2019 on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He made his latest appearance in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday to find his lawyer was not present for the second time, after a similar incident in 2019.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the court warned Mkhwanazi the case could not be delayed indefinitely for him to exercise his right to appoint a lawyer of his choice.

Mkhwanazi will have to request legal representation from Legal Aid South Africa if his legal fees are not paid by Monday as it is”not advisable that he represents himself on such serious charges”, the NPA said.

Background

Madiba went missing following a sleepover at her friend, Tshidi Mkhwanazi’s, home in Phiri, Soweto on 9 August 2013. She never returned.

Tshidi is the niece of the accused.

When asked by Madiba’s relatives about the whereabouts of their daughter, Mkhwanazi told them she had last seen her on 12 August 2013 when she left that morning.

Her body was found on 16 December 2015 in a shallow grave behind the home after a neighbour noticed an arm protruding from the ground.

Mkhwanazi was initially taken in for questioning by police but later released.

He had obtained a restraining order from Madiba’s relatives, claiming they were harassing him.

Additional reporting from News24 Wire

