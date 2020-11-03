 
 
Court questions Trevor Manuel’s defamation award against EFF

Courts 7 hours ago

After an unsuccessful attempt to appeal Matojane’s ruling in the high court, the EFF turned to the SCA where its case was heard yesterday.

Bernadette Wicks
03 Nov 2020
04:58:37 AM
Old Mutual board chairperson and former minister of finance Trevor Manuel. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz.

The R500,000 defamation award former finance minister Trevor Manuel last year secured against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) found itself on shaky ground in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) yesterday. The court seemed unmoved by the defence put forward by the EFF – that the publication of a statement it had issued effectively accusing Manuel of corruption and nepotism, had been reasonable – but it did call into question how exactly the damages Manuel had suffered, had been quantified. The statement in question was posted to the EFF’s official Twitter account last March, in response to the announcement of...

