Suspects arrested for theft of R6.8 million liquor in Johannesburg

Two suspects aged 37 and 44 are expected to appear in the Jeppe Magistrate’s Court on Monday and Tuesday on charges of fraud and theft of alcohol worth R6.8 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said on Saturday, 31 October, members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit along with City Deep border policing members stopped two delivery trucks loaded with exclusive liquors.

“Document verification revealed the documents were fraudulent and altered. Further investigations also revealed both trucks’ registration numbers were false and they were immediately impounded,” Mulamu said.

“One of the suspects was apprehended while attempting to flee the scene while the other managed to evade arrest. However, the super sleuths did not rest and managed to trace and arrest the second suspect in Alberton on Sunday afternoon. Investigations are continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

