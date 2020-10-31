 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

7.1 million caregivers to lose grant top-ups

Courts 3 hours ago

‘The grant amounts as from November will revert to pre-covid amounts. There is no extension to the top up amounts,’ Sassa’s announcement read.

Bernadette Wicks
31 Oct 2020
04:59:13 AM
PREMIUM!
7.1 million caregivers to lose grant top-ups

Millions of social grant beneficiaries could see their grants returning to pre Covid-19 levels.

The North Gauteng High Court has thrown out an eleventh-hour bid from The Black Sash to stop the cancellation of a R500 grant top-up for some 7.1 million caregivers across the country. The court on Friday struck the case – in which The Black Sash was represented by the University of Witwatersrand’s Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) – from the roll, over issues with the urgency with which it had been brought. In April, government announced grant top-ups across the board as part of its broader Covid-19 social relief efforts. And last month, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu extended...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.