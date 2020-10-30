School principal denied bail on charge of conspiring to murder his wife

The 49-year-old school principal who was arrested by the police in Hlanganani outside Giyani in Limpopo for conspiracy to murder his 43-year-old wife has been denied bail.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Leon N’wandzule appeared in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ngoepe said his case was postponed to 5 November for further police investigation.

“The suspect from Tanana Pulani-Bungeni section and a school principal at Marimana High School in Mbhokota village, solicited the help of a local man on 16 July 2020 to kill his 43-year-old wife in an exchange for a sizeable payment.

“The wife got information about her husband’s intentions. The police were informed, started with the initial investigations and the suspect was arrested.

“Police investigations are continuing,” Ngoepe said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

