Courts 30.10.2020 03:03 pm

School principal denied bail on charge of conspiring to murder his wife

Citizen reporter
School principal denied bail on charge of conspiring to murder his wife

Picture: iStock

The suspect’s case was postponed to 5 November for further police investigation.

The 49-year-old school principal who was arrested by the police in Hlanganani outside Giyani in Limpopo for conspiracy to murder his 43-year-old wife has been denied bail.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Leon N’wandzule appeared in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ngoepe said his case was postponed to 5 November for further police investigation.

“The suspect from Tanana Pulani-Bungeni section and a school principal at Marimana High School in Mbhokota village, solicited the help of a local man on 16 July 2020 to kill his 43-year-old wife in an exchange for a sizeable payment.

“The wife got information about her husband’s intentions. The police were informed, started with the initial investigations and the suspect was arrested.

“Police investigations are continuing,” Ngoepe said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition