Court to deliver judgement on former Bosasa boss Agrizzi’s bail appeal

The Johannesburg high court will on Friday hand down judgment on the bail appeal of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi has been incarcerated since 14 October after the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court refused him bail. On 15 October he was admitted to hospital.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the directorate argued his release from bail could result in him possibly evading trial.

Judge Mokgoatlheng is expected to hand down the judgment at 10am.

Agrizzi and former top ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Smith faces corruption charges which related to a CCTV and security system installed at his home in October 2014 and two payments totalling R671 000 to his company, Euro Blitz, in 2015 and 2016.

The payments were allegedly initiated by Agrizzi, who has also been charged for his role in making the payments to Smith.

Smith faces fraud charges for his failure to declare the gifts in the parliamentary register of members’ interests.

It’s alleged Smith acted in a manner that favoured Bosasa during his tenure as chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services in exchange for the benefits.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

