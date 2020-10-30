Bushiri and wife, Mary back in the dock for bail application

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday for their bail application.

The ECG leader, also known as Major 1, and his wife were arrested last week in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

Their bail application was postponed after the magistrate said on Monday he could not commit to a hearing until the end of the week.

The couple will appear in court along with their co-accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana, Willie Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo.

Bushiri’s supporters, including ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, have been gathering outside court during his previous appearances in support of their prophet who they want released from custody.

Mamabolo encouraged Bushiri’s followers to keep supporting him, further sending a “strong message” to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Home Affairs is investigating the couple’s permanent residency status following possible discrepancies found in their applications for permanent residence.

Motsoaledi told eNCA on Sunday: “She (Mary) came to South Africa for the first time in 2009 and got a visitor’s visa. Then she re-entered the country in 2012 and produced a permanent resident visa produced in 1997.

“Bushiri applied for permanent residency and made a declaration under oath that he entered the country in 2015 when our records already showed that he entered the country in 2009.”

