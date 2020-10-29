Shivambu to stand trial for assault after failing to convince NPA

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to be tried for common assault in February next year.

This, after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) denied the representations he made to it on why he should not be prosecuted.

NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his case was postponed to 11 February 2021 for trial.

The case comes after Shivambu allegedly assaulted Netwerk24 photographer, Adrian de Kock, at Parliament on 20 March 2018.

De Kock’s editor, Henriette Loubser, also said: “Negotiations between Mr Shivambu and Mr De Kock to settle the matter outside of court have been unsuccessful. Mr De Kock is prepared for the rest of the process.”

The incident occurred while the media was covering a party disciplinary matter between former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA on the parliamentary precinct.

De Kock was part of a group of media representatives who took photographs and reported on the matter.

He snapped a photo of Shivambu who responded by pushing him against a wall. But a security officer on the precinct intervened.

According to court papers, Shivambu was released on a warning.

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are currently on trial in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter alleged that the two men assaulted him at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery on 14 April 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

