Shivambu’s assault case postponed to February 2021

The assault case against EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was postponed by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following the state’s decision to deny court representations for diversion and mediation.

Shivambu’s case has been postponed to 11 February 2021 for a trial date. The latest postponement comes after the case experienced delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He faces a charge of common assault for the alleged assault of photographer Adrian de Kock in the Parliament precinct on 20 March 2018.

The incident occurred while the media were covering the party disciplinary matter between then Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the DA at the Parliamentary precinct.

De Kock was among a media group taking photographs and reporting on the matter at the time.

The alleged assault was captured on video.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault over an incident at the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Malema and Ndlozi are on trial in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court accused of assaulting police officer Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter at the funeral at 3.40pm on 14 April 2018 at Fourways Memorial Park.

The incident was caught on CCTV. The two have denied the assault and the trial continues.

This is a developing story. Article will be as soon as more information is received.

