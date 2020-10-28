Watch live: Malema, Ndlozi in court for day one of assault trial

The assault trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi begins Wednesday morning after the media were granted access to record video and take photographs in court.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court postponed the trial two weeks ago due to delays after applications brought by the media to cover the case were considered on the second day of the trial.

The court confirmed certain media houses will be allowed to record the proceedings but under strict regulations.

Jacaranda FM is allowed to be the anchor radio station for audio recording and Newzroom Afrika the anchor media house to video record the proceedings without live streaming. All material must be made available to other media houses, the court ruled.

Watch the court proceedings live, courtesy of SABC:

Speaking outside the court after the postponement, Malema argued the court proceedings should to be recorded on camera.

READ MORE: If I had laid a hand on him, I would have ‘panelbeated’ him – Malema denies assaulting cop

“(The court proceedings) must all be covered, we want to make them famous, everybody must be covered here.”

“It is not only us who must be covered here. The magistrate can’t say no cameras to proceedings because it’s a white man who gives an evidence,” he said.

Malema and Ndlozi face charges of assault after they allegedly assaulted a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Reports said the scuffle between three senior EFF leaders and a police officer broke out after they were denied entry into the Fourways Memorial Park where the struggle stalwart was laid to rest.

It was alleged that Malema said “no white person can stop me” and was eventually granted entry.

The two have since denied the assault.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.