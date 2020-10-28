Former municipality director in court for alleged R500K corruption

A 44-year-old former technical services director of the Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality in North West has been served with a subpoena to appear in court on corruption charges.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, in May 2014 the former director allegedly singlehandedly took on supply chain processes by sourcing quotations and invoices from service providers, and then recommended and approved payments for his office furniture.

“The transaction was allegedly finalised in one day and approximately R504 143 was paid to the service provider.

“The suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the Christiana Magistrate’s Court on 20 November,” Rikhotso said.

