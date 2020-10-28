Courts 28.10.2020 08:29 am

Two women accused of child trafficking, kidnapping denied bail

News24 Wire
Two women accused of child trafficking and kidnapping have been denied bail in the Cala Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

Yamnkela Nkote, 21, and Beauty Shonnei Simoto, 30, made a brief appearance on Monday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, Nkote gave birth on 10 October and handed the baby to Simoto, who she met in February this year, without the father’s consent.

When the father enquired about his child’s whereabouts, Nkote claimed she had died, but was unable to point out the grave.

She later admitted that she gave the baby to Simoto for a fee. News24 earlier reported that Simoto is a sex worker, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

She was arrested in Kempton Park, Gauteng, over the weekend.

“Subsequently, the infant was traced and found in Kempton Park by the Eastern Cape Serious Organised Crime Investigation team. The child was later reunited with the father,” Zenzile said.

Both women were remanded in custody and will appear in court again on 2 November.

