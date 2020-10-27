Courts 27.10.2020 01:26 pm

Covid-19 case postpones Omotoso’s matter to 4 November

Citizen reporter
Timothy Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28. Picture: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

The NPA says so far, only one positive case of Covid-19 has been detected at the court.

Judgement will now be delivered on 4 November on various court applications, including one for bail filed by televangelist Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

This comes after a positive case of Covid-19 was recorded at the court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the positive case of Covid-19 has led to the criminal courts in Port Elizabeth being closed.

Ngcakani said, so far, only case of Covid-19 had been detected at the court.

Omotoso’s first application was based on unreasonable delay in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act and the second application is a bail application based on additional facts.

“These two matters were dealt with in the high court from 6-23 October 2020. During the three weeks, Omotoso’s legal team and the state called various witnesses to the stand. On Friday last week, both parties delivered their arguments,” Ngcakani said.

Omotoso is in custody, while his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are out on bail.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

