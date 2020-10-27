Judgement to be delivered on televangelist Omotoso’s court applications

Judgement will be delivered on Tuesday on various court applications filed by televangelist Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

On Tuesday, Judge Phillip Zilwa will deliver judgment on two legal points raised by Omotoso.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the first application was based on unreasonable delay in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act and the second application a bail application based on additional facts.

“The proceedings are expected to resume at 11.30am. These two matters were dealt with at the high court from 6-23 October 2020. During the three weeks, Omotoso’s legal team and the state called various witnesses to take the stand. On Friday last week, both parties delivered their arguments,” Ngcakani said.

Omotoso is in custody, while his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are out on bail.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

