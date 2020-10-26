Courts 26.10.2020 05:08 pm

Four more days behind bars for Bushiri, bail application postponed to Friday

Citizen reporter
Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri with his wife, Mary. Bushiri had earlier expressed unhappiness about the delays in their bail hearing. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency

Scores of Bushiri’s supporters protest outside court in support of ‘prophet’ they want released from custody.

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, also known as Major 1, will spend four more days behind bars after his bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court was on Monday postponed to Friday.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested last week in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

The magistrate who heard the bail application on Monday said he could not commit to hearing it in the next coming days until Friday.

Last Friday, the magistrate had said the court was fully booked for the week due to having to prioritise cases delayed by the Covid-19 shutdown.

The pastor and his co-accused are expected back in court on Friday.

Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were seen singing in protest outside the court in support of their prophet who they want released from custody.

WATCH: Bushiri’s supporters congregate outside court for their prophet

Following Bushiri and his wife’s arrest last week, Enlightened Christian Gathering church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said in a statement the Hawks attorneys had requested a discussion with the couple regarding an investment in Rising Estate, an international property investment and development company.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning an investment pertaining to a company called Rising Estate,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


