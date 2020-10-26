WATCH: Bushiri’s supporters congregate outside court for their prophet

Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, also known as Major 1, again congregated outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday for his formal bail application.

The bail application was on Friday postponed to Monday, with Bushiri and his co-accused wife, Mary, spending the weekend behind bars.

The couple were arrested last week in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were singing in protest outside the court in support of their prophet who they want released from custody.

1/6 Scores of Bushiri’s supporters outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in support of their prophet who they want released from custody. Picture: Jacques Nelles. 2/6 Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were singing in protest outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in support of their prophet whom they want to be released from custody. Picture: Jacques Nelles. 3/6 Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were singing in protest outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in support of their prophet whom they want to be released from custody. Picture: Jacques Nelles. 4/6 Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were singing in protest outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in support of their prophet whom they want to be released from custody. Picture: Jacques Nelles. 5/6 Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were singing in protest outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in support of their prophet whom they want to be released from custody. Picture: Jacques Nelles. 6/6 Scores of Bushiri’s supporters were singing in protest outside the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in support of their prophet whom they want to be released from custody. Picture: Jacques Nelles.

Bushiri, his wife and other accused in the matter will have to wait their turn for a bail application as there are other matters set for today.

Following Bushiri and his wife’s arrest last week, Enlightened Christian Gathering church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said in a statement the Hawks attorneys had requested a discussion with the couple regarding an investment in Rising Estate, an international property investment and development company.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning an investment pertaining to a company called Rising Estate,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.