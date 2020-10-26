Courts 26.10.2020 12:53 pm

Charl Kinnear murder accused also faces charges of conspiracy to murder top lawyer

News24 Wire
William Booth. Picture: Gallo Images

Booth was shot at while at his home in Higgovale in Cape Town in April this year. He was unharmed.

Zane Kilian will be charged with conspiracy to murder well-known Cape Town advocate William Booth, in addition to the charge he faces for the alleged murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kilian appeared in court in Bellville on Monday for a bail application.

Kilian’s lawyer, Eric Bryer, said the new charge related to Kilian allegedly “pinging”, or tracking, Booth’s phone thousands of times.

Kilian also faces charges under the Telecommunications Act as well as alleged fraud related to a document submitted by his other attorney.

Bryer was speaking after a court sitting in Bellville on Monday. He was protected by at least two visible bodyguards.

At his last appearance, Kilian denied murdering Kinnear. The case has been postponed a few times to find a court safe enough to hear his bail application.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his house on Friday, 18 September. Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, on 21 September.

He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and the alleged illegal interception of communications.

He will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on the latest allegations. The main case was postponed to 27 November.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


