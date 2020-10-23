Meghan Cremer murder case postponed, accused remains in custody

The man accused of the murder of Cape Town horse rider and bakery manager Meghan Cremer will remain in custody as preparations for his Western Cape High Court trial continue.

Cremer disappeared from the Philippi farm she lived on and was found dead on 8 August 2019.

She had been attacked and strangled in her cottage and, when her body was found, a blue ribbon was around her neck. She was 29 years old.

Her Toyota Auris was later recovered and, according to the State’s case, plans were already in place to find a buyer for it.

Farm employee Jeremy Sias was arrested for the murder and he is also accused of stealing her bank cards, an iPad and a cellphone.

The case was postponed to 27 November for further preparations for the trial.

